Qatar Airways and Air Arabia resume flights to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Qatar Airways resumed flights en route Doha-Almaty-Doha starting from January 21.It will fly twice a week on Mondays and Fridays on A-320 aircrafts, the Civil Aviation Committee’s press service reports. The Air Arabia reopened flights en route Sharjah-Almaty-Sharjah. The flights will be performed three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays on А-320/А-321.

Strict sanitary and epidemiological requirements will be strictly observed onboard.