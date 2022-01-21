Over 2,200 fully recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,256 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.Nur-Sultan, the Kazakh capital, posted the highest number of recoveries from COVID-19 at 908. Karaganda region added 338 COVID recoveries. 268 people fully recovered from COVID-19 in Almaty region.

161 COVID-19 patients were discharged in Pavlodar region after making full recovery, 121 – in East Kazakhstan region, 115 – in Almaty city, 79 – in Shymkent city, 38 – in West Kazakhstan region, 36 – in Zhambyl region, 35 – in Akmola region, 29 – in North Kazakhstan region, 26 – in Aktobe region, 26 – in Mangistau region, 25 – in Kyzylorda region, 20 – in Atyrau region, 16 – in Kostanay region, and 15 – in Turkestan region.

980,844 people made full recovery from the coronavirus infection since the start of the global pandemic countrywide.