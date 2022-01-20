Over 2,200 people beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,236 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries was registered in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Coming in second is North Kazakhstan region with 320 COVID-19 recoveries. 274 people made full recoveries from COVID-19 in Karaganda region.

246 people fully recovered from COVID-19 in Almaty region, 242 – in Almaty city, 121 – in East Kazakhstan region, 61 – in Atyrau region, 40 – in Zhambyl region, 37 – in Akmola region, 35 – in Pavlodar region, 30 – in Mangistau region, 27 – in Aktobe region, 27 – in Turkestan region, 18 – in Kyzylorda region, 17 – in Kostanay region, and 3 – in West Kazakhstan region.

A total of 978,588 Kazakhstanis made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection since the onset of the global pandemic.