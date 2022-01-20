Number of COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan tops 1,100,000

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 15,872 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.Of 15,872, 5,050 fresh infection were registered in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Coming in second is Karaganda region with 2,944 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty city added the third highest number of COVID-19 cases – 2,025.

750 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Akmola region, 710 – in Pavlodar region, 568 – in Atyrau region, 542 – in East Kazakhstan region, 459 – in Aktobe region, 432 – in Almaty region, 420 – in Shymkent city, 402 – in Kostanay region, 399 – in Kyzylorda region, 376 – in West Kazakhstan region, 257 – in Zhambyl region, 250 – in Mangistau region, 155 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 133 – in Turkestan region.

Nationwide, the number of COVID-19 cases recorded since the start of the coronavirus pandemic now stands at 1,100,876.