Over 2,700 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,715 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.The highest number of recoveries from the coronavirus infection was registered in Almaty city – 1,234. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 595 COVID-19 recoveries. Karaganda region is third with 245 COVID-19 recoveries.

218 people made full recoveries from COVID-19 in North Kazakhstan region, 94 – in East Kazakhstan region, 69 – in Almaty region, 53 – in Zhambyl region, 44 – in Atyrau region, 39 – in Akmola region, 33 – in Pavlodar region, 26 – in Mangistau region, 16 – in Turkestan region, 15 – in Shymkent city, 15 – in Kostanay region, 10 – in Aktobe region, 5 – in Kyzylorda region, and 4 – in West Kazakhstan region.

Nationwide, 976,352 people beat the coronavirus infection since the onset of the pandemic.