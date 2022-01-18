Number of COVID-19 recoveries tops 1,100 in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 1,142 people have made recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries was posted in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, – 314. Ranked second is Karaganda region with 194 recoveries from the coronavirus infection. Almaty city has the third highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 130. 102 patients made full recoveries in West Kazakhstan region, 95 – in East Kazakhstan region, 69 – in Pavlodar region, 66 – in Atyrau region, 56 – in Almaty region, 37 – in Akmola region, 24 – in Shymkent city, 15 – in Kyzylorda region, 14 – in Mangistau region, 12 – in Kostanay region, 8 – in Turkestan region, and 6 – in Zhambyl region.

Nationwide, 973,637 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic.