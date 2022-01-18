COVID-19: Almost all regions of Kazakhstan in high-risk ‘red’ zone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Only one region in Kazakhstan - Turkestan region – remains outside of the ‘red’ zone on Tuesday, 18 January, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19.The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent, Atyrau, Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection Turkestan region is the only area remaining in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country. There are no regions in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 9,698 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 1,071,130 nationwide. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 973,637 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.