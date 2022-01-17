Over 8,6 mln Kazakhstanis fully immunized against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19 has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.According to a statement released by the commission, as of January 16, 9,062,324 Kazakhstanis have been immunized with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second shot has been administered to 8,620,751 people. The vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 11,524 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload to 1,061,432 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 972,495 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.