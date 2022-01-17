Over 350,000 pupils get COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Over 350,000 pupils got the COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan as of today,» public catering and education facilities control department of the sanitary and epidemiological control committee Maral Rakhimzhanova said.Over 350,000 pupils got the COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan as of today. As of today, 353,500 children aged 12-18 or 27.7% of eligible contingent were given the 1st jab of the vaccine against COVID-19. 182,257 or 14.5% were fully vaccinated. The most vaccinated children of 90% fall on Turkestan region, 82% fall on East Kazakhstan. She reminded that due to the health situation it is forbidden to hold mass events outdoors as well as indoors.