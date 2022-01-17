Over 1,700 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 1,712 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19.The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Almaty city - 649. Coming in second is North Kazakhstan region with 310 recoveries from the coronavirus infection. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has the third highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 286. 143 patients made full recoveries in Karaganda region, 86 – in East Kazakhstan region, 44 – in Almaty region, 43 – in Pavlodar region, 42 – in Akmola region, 42 – in Zhambyl region, 28 – in Atyrau region, 21 – in Kyzylorda region, 9 – in Kostanay region, 4 – in Mangistau region, 4 – in Turkestan region, and 1 – in West Kazakhstan region.

972,495 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic.