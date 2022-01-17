COVID-19: New cases in Kazakhstan top 11,500

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has reported a total of 11,524 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, down 857 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, again registered the highest number of new cases of the coronavirus infection again – 4,639. Ranked second is Almaty city with 1,578 fresh daily infections. Karaganda region has the third highest rate with 1,356 new COVID-19 cases. 596 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region, 410 – in Almaty region, 400 – in Akmola region, 345 – in Pavodar region, 343 – in Shymkent city, 285 – in Aktobe region, 270 – in Kyzylorda region, 257 – in Zhambyl region, 220 – in West Kazakhstan region, 214 – in Kostanay region, 213 – in East Kazakhstan region, 172 – in Mangistau region, 125 – in Turkestan region, and 101- in North Kazakhstan region.

Since the start of the global pandemic Kazakhstan has logged 1,061,432 COVID-19 cases.