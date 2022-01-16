Kazakhstan adds 15,523 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 13,523 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.Nur-Sultan city has seen the highest four-digit number of COVID-19 cases – 5,826. Almaty city is second in terms of the number of daily COVID-19 cases – 1,798. Karaganda region has reported the third highest number of daily COVID-19 infections – 1,793.

Atyrau region has reported 598 daily coronavirus cases, Shymkent city – 435, Almaty region – 418, Akmola region – 347, West Kazakhstan region – 345, Kyzylorda region – 343, Pavlodar region – 320, Zhambyl region – 234, Mangistau region – 232, Aktobe region – 229, East Kazakhstan region – 217, Kostanay region – 179, and Turkestan region – 131. 78 more infections have been logged in North Kazakhstan region.

The country has so far reported 1,049,908 confirmed cases of COVID-19.