Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 1,289

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,289 people have beaten the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.Nur-Sultan city has reported the biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 302. North Kazakhstan region follows with 247 daily recovered cases. Karaganda region is third in terms of daily COVID-19 recoveries – 179.

Over the past day, 143 more have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 virus in Almaty city, and 141 in Pavlodar region.

East Kazakhstan region has seen 65 more COVID-19 recovered cases, 37 in Akmola region, 35 in West Kazakhstan region, 34 in Zhambyl region, 28 in Almaty region, 26 in Shymkent city, 18 in Kostanay region, 15 in Turkestan region, and 12 in Atyrau region.

Five more have redefeated the virus in Mangistau region and two in Kyzylorda region.

Since the start of the pandemic 969,156 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.