Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 12,381 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 12,381 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.Nur-Sultan city has reported the highest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 5,788. Almaty city and Karaganda region are second and third in terms of the biggest numbers of daily COVID-19 infections – 1,549 and 1,521, respectively. Triple-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Atyrau region – 521, Almaty region – 405, Shymkent city – 380, Akmola region – 330, Kyzylorda region – 320, Aktobe region – 300, West Kazakhstan region – 246, Mangistau region – 234, Pavlodar region – 223, Zhambyl region – 192, Turkestan region – 141, East Kazakhstan region – 105, and Kostanay region – 104.

North Kazakhstan region has reported 22 fresh daily COVID-19 cases.

The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 1,036,385.