Kazakhstan’s daily coronavirus cases rise to 9,122

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 9,122 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.Nur-Sultan city has seen the highest four-digit number of COVID-19 cases – 5,118. Almaty city is second in terms of the number of daily COVID-19 cases – 1,205. Karaganda region has reported the third highest number of daily COVID-19 infections - 669.

Shymkent city has reported 320 daily coronavirus cases, Kyzylorda region – 268, Atyrau region – 243, Aktobe region – 225, Mangistau region – 179, Akmola region – 138, Almaty region – 133, and Turkestan region – 129.

95 more infections have been logged in East Kazakhstan region, 94 in Kostanay region, 93 in West Kazakhstan region, 85 in Pavlodar region, 69 in Zhambyl region, and 59 in North Kazakhstan region.

The country has so far reported 1,013,586 confirmed cases of COVID-19.