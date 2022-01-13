Edizioni

Mondo

Responsabilità editoriale Kazinform.

Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 792

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 792 people have defeated the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.Nur-Sultan city has reported the biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 197. North Kazakhstan region has seen the second highest number of daily COVID-19 recovered cases – 171. 114 more have defeated the virus in Karaganda region.
    Almaty city has reported 47 more COVID-19 recovered cases, Kostanay region – 46, East Kazakhstan region – 45, Aktobe region – 40, Pavlodar region – 37, Akmola region – 34, Almaty region – 25, Atyrau region – 14, and Zhambyl region – 13.
    Four more people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 virus in Kyzylorda region, three in Turkestan region, and two in Mangistau region.
    Since the start of the pandemic 966,588 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.

Responsabilità editoriale Kazinform.
Condividi
Contenuto Promozionale

In collaborazione con:

Kazinform

Modifica consenso Cookie