Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 tally crosses 1mln mark

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 4,810 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.The highest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Nur-Sultan city – 3,312, rising from 1,494 registered in the previous day. Shymkent and Almaty cities have logged the biggest triple-digit numbers of new cases of the coronavirus infection – 221 and 210, respectively.

Fresh daily COVID-19 cases in triple-digit territory have also been recorded in Mangistau region – 156, Atyrau region – 139, and Kyzylorda region – 125. Out of the daily cases, West Kazakhstan region has posted 79, East Kazakhstan region – 78, Aktobe region – 75, Karaganda region – 75, Almaty region – 69, Turkestan region – 55, Zhamyl region – 52, Akmola region – 48, Pavlodar region – 46, Kostanay region 39, and North Kazakhstan region – 31. The country has so far reported 1,004,464 confirmed cases of COVID-19.