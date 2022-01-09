COVID-19 cases surge in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has registered 1,945 new COVID-19 cases with Nur-Sultan reporting 1,319 fresh infections alone, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.The Kazakh capital added the highest number of new cases of the coronavirus infection – 1,319, up 521 from the previous day. Coming in second is Almaty city with 183 fresh daily infections. Shymkent city has the third highest number of new COVID-19 cases - 80. Aktobe and Karaganda regions logged 43 new cases of the coronavirus infection each. 34 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Pavlodar region, 34 – in Pavlodar region, 33 – in Atyrau region, 32 – in Zhambyl region, 32 – in Turkestan region, 30 – in Akmola region, 27 – in Mangistau region, 21 – in Almaty region, 16 – in East Kazakhstan region, 16 – in West Kazakhstan region, 16 – in Kyzylorda region, 13 – in North Kazakhstan region, 7 – in Kostanay region, To date, the total COVID-19 caseload in Kazakhstan stands at 995,351 since the start of the pandemic.