403 Kazakhstanis beat COVID-19 last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 403 more Kazakhstanis beat COVID-19 last day, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus in Kazakhstan reads.79 recovered in Nur-Sultan, 26 in Almaty, 42 in Akmola region, 5 in Aktobe region, 6 in Almaty region, 14 in Atyrau region, 8 in East Kazakhstan, 19 in Zhambyl region, 50 in Karaganda region, 81 in Kostanay region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 35 in Pavlodar region, 37 in North Kazakhstan, raising the country’s recoveries to 962,209.