Mick Jagger, 'La Regina ha accompagnato tutta la mia vita'

Posta una foto della sovrana nel giorno della sua incoronazione

Redazione ANSA ROMA
News

 "Per tutta la mia vita Sua Maestà, la regina Elisabetta II, è sempre stata lì. Mi ricordo quando guardavo le immagini del suo matrimonio alla tv quando ero bambino. Mi ricordo di lei bella e giovane donna fino alla amatissima nonna della nazione. Il mio affetto più sentito va alla Famiglia reale": così si è espresso in un tweet Mick Jagger, postando una foto della sovrana nel giorno della sua incoronazione. 


   

