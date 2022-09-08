Mick Jagger, 'La Regina ha accompagnato tutta la mia vita'

"Per tutta la mia vita Sua Maestà, la regina Elisabetta II, è sempre stata lì. Mi ricordo quando guardavo le immagini del suo matrimonio alla tv quando ero bambino. Mi ricordo di lei bella e giovane donna fino alla amatissima nonna della nazione. Il mio affetto più sentito va alla Famiglia reale": così si è espresso in un tweet Mick Jagger, postando una foto della sovrana nel giorno della sua incoronazione.

For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family. pic.twitter.com/3JLILZDKwK