Roland Garros: Zverev in semifinale

Se hai scelto di non accettare i cookie di profilazione e tracciamento, puoi aderire all’abbonamento "Consentless" a un costo molto accessibile, oppure scegliere un altro abbonamento per accedere ad ANSA.it.

Ti invitiamo a leggere le Condizioni Generali di Servizio, la Cookie Policy e l'Informativa Privacy.

ABBONAMENTO CONSENTLESS

Puoi leggere tutti i titoli di ANSA.it
e 10 contenuti ogni 30 giorni
a €16,99/anno

  • Servizio equivalente a quello accessibile prestando il consenso ai cookie di profilazione pubblicitaria e tracciamento
  • Durata annuale (senza rinnovo automatico)
  • Un pop-up ti avvertirà che hai raggiunto i contenuti consentiti in 30 giorni (potrai continuare a vedere tutti i titoli del sito, ma per aprire altri contenuti dovrai attendere il successivo periodo di 30 giorni)
  • Pubblicità presente ma non profilata o gestibile mediante il pannello delle preferenze
  • Iscrizione alle Newsletter tematiche curate dalle redazioni ANSA.
ALTRI ABBONAMENTI


Per accedere senza limiti a tutti i contenuti di ANSA.it

Scegli il piano di abbonamento più adatto alle tue esigenze.

Se hai cambiato idea e non ti vuoi abbonare, puoi sempre esprimere il tuo consenso ai cookie di profilazione e tracciamento per leggere tutti i titoli di ANSA.it e 10 contenuti ogni 30 giorni (servizio base):

ACCETTA I COOKIE E CONTINUA

Se accetti tutti i cookie di profilazione pubblicitaria e di tracciamento, noi e terze parti selezionate utilizzeremo cookie e tecnologie simili per raccogliere ed elaborare i tuoi dati personali e fornirti annunci e contenuti personalizzati, valutare l’interazione con annunci e contenuti, effettuare ricerche di mercato, migliorare i prodotti e i servizi.Per maggiori informazioni accedi alla Cookie Policy e all'Informativa Privacy.

Per maggiori informazioni sui servizi di ANSA.it, puoi consultare le nostre risposte alle domande più frequenti, oppure contattarci inviando una mail a register@ansa.it o telefonando al numero verde 800 938 881. Il servizio di assistenza clienti è attivo dal lunedì al venerdì dalle ore 09.00 alle ore 18:30, il sabato dalle ore 09:00 alle ore 14:00.

Edizioni
Sport
  1. ANSA.it
  2. Sport
  3. Tennis
  4. Roland Garros: Zverev in semifinale

Roland Garros: Zverev in semifinale

Il tedesco ha battuto in quattro set l'argentino

Redazione ANSA ROMA
News

(ANSA) - ROMA, 07 GIU - Dopo Carlos Alcaraz e Novak Djokovic, è il tedesco Alexander Zverev a qualificarsi per la semifinale al Roland Garros. Il tedesco, attuale n.27 al mondo, ha sconfitto in quattro set argentino Tomas Etcheverry (n.49) per 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 e ora attende di conoscere il suo rivale, che uscirà dalla sfida di stasera tra il danese Holger Rune (n.6) e il norvegese Casper Ruud (n.4). (ANSA).
   

      RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA © Copyright ANSA
      Condividi

      Video ANSA

      VideoCentro artigianato digitale, a Cava de' Tirreni si salvaguarda il made in Italy (ANSA)
      07 giugno, 21:18

      Centro artigianato digitale, a Cava de' Tirreni si salvaguarda il made in Italy

      tutti i video

      Ultima ora

      1. 20:25

        Il rugby inglese in crisi, anche il London Irish fallisce

      2. 19:38

        Roland Garros: Zverev in semifinale

      3. 18:45

        Pugilato: l'Esecutivo Cio revoca il riconoscimento all'Iba

      4. 18:07

        Lo Spezia verso lo spareggio salvezza con i numeri contati

      5. 18:03

        Conference: 16 tifosi della Fiorentina fermati a Praga

      6. 17:52

        McIlroy, odio la Liv ma il Pif è cosa diversa

      7. 17:48

        De Laurentiis, Italiano bravissimo ma non tento di toglierlo

      8. 17:40

        De Laurentiis "lista di 40 tecnici per il Napoli, serve tempo"

      9. 17:27

        Roma: Abraham operato al ginocchio a Londra, 'intervento ok"

      10. 17:17

        Euro U.21: Nicolato, l'Italia deve diventare subito una squadra

      Tutte le news
      Modifica consenso Cookie