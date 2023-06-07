Roland Garros: Zverev in semifinale

(ANSA) - ROMA, 07 GIU - Dopo Carlos Alcaraz e Novak Djokovic, è il tedesco Alexander Zverev a qualificarsi per la semifinale al Roland Garros. Il tedesco, attuale n.27 al mondo, ha sconfitto in quattro set argentino Tomas Etcheverry (n.49) per 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 e ora attende di conoscere il suo rivale, che uscirà dalla sfida di stasera tra il danese Holger Rune (n.6) e il norvegese Casper Ruud (n.4). (ANSA).

