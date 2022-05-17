Elon Musk, Ceo di Twitter deve provare che i profili fake sono sotto il 5%

"La mia offerta era basata sul fatto che i filing di Twitter alla Sec fossero accurati. Ieri il ceo di Twitter ha pubblicamente rifiutato di provare che" gli account 'fake' o 'spam" fossero "inferiori al 5%". "Questa operazione non può andare avanti fino a quando non lo farà". Lo scrive Elon Musk su Twitter. Secondo il fondatore di Tesla i profili falsi "potrebbero essere molto più alti" del 20%, che già rappresenta "quattro volte" quelli indicati da Twitter. "Mi sembra che Twitter dovrebbe apprezzare una validazione esterna se le sue affermazioni sono vere".

20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher.



My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate.



Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%.



This deal cannot move forward until he does.