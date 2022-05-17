Edizioni
Economia
  1. ANSA.it
  2. Economia
  3. Elon Musk, Ceo di Twitter deve provare che i profili fake sono sotto il 5%

Elon Musk, Ceo di Twitter deve provare che i profili fake sono sotto il 5%

Il fondatore di Tesla: "Altrimenti non vado avanti. Gli account falsi potrebbero superare il 20%"

Redazione ANSA MILANO
News

"La mia offerta era basata sul fatto che i filing di Twitter alla Sec fossero accurati. Ieri il ceo di Twitter ha pubblicamente rifiutato di provare che" gli account 'fake' o 'spam" fossero "inferiori al 5%". "Questa operazione non può andare avanti fino a quando non lo farà". Lo scrive Elon Musk su Twitter. Secondo il fondatore di Tesla i profili falsi "potrebbero essere molto più alti" del 20%, che già rappresenta "quattro volte" quelli indicati da Twitter. "Mi sembra che Twitter dovrebbe apprezzare una validazione esterna se le sue affermazioni sono vere". 

RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA © Copyright ANSA
Condividi

Video Economia

VideoUe taglia le stime di crescita (ANSA)
17 maggio, 12:03

Ue taglia le stime di crescita

tutti i video

Ultima ora

  1. 10:52

    Pnrr: da CeoforLife 40 progetti in linea con le sei missioni

  2. 10:27

    Istat:export +22,9% anno,import +38,8%, giù vendite a Russia

  3. 09:50

    Borsa: Milano rimbalza con Europa, bene Saipem, Nexi, Unipol

  4. 09:14

    Plug and Play nuovo partner Harmonic Hub

  5. 09:10

    Borsa: Milano apre in rialzo (+0,82%)

  6. 09:10

    Borsa: Europa apre in rialzo, Francoforte +0,78%

  7. 08:23

    Oro: prezzo in rialzo a 1829 dollari l'oncia

  8. 08:22

    Borsa: Asia sale con titoli tech e 'zero Covid' a Shanghai

  9. 08:21

    Vodafone: chiude 2022 con 2,6 miliardi di utile, ricavi +4%

  10. 08:21

    Petrolio: prezzo poco mosso a 114 dollari

Tutte le news

Comunicati stampa

Business Wire

La responsabilità editoriale e i contenuti di cui al presente comunicato stampa sono a cura di Business Wire

Tutti i Comunicati Stampa
Vai al sito: Who's Who
Modifica consenso Cookie