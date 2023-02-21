Spain: 20 major projects on renewable energy for ENEL, media

(ANSAmed) - MADRID, FEBRUARY 21 - Italy's ENEL is the group with the highest number of major projects in renewable energy authorized in Spain by the ministry for ecological transition, according to an analysis carried out by the newspaper El País, based in particular on recent resolutions published on the Official Gazette of the country.



Specifically, ENEL or companies it controlled have won 20 projects for plants producing over 50 Megawatts (14 photovoltaic and six aeolian), distributed in different areas. As explained by the Spanish newspaper, the ministry recently unlocked, from an environmental standpoint, several projects previously presented, which had long remained suspended: overall, 152 large projects received a green light. El País reported however that these initiatives' promoters will have to obtain construction permits for their projects before they are able to proceed.(ANSAmed).



