(ANSA) - ROMA, 15 GEN - I Black Eyed Peas, la boy band hip
hop statunitense, superospiti a Sanremo: lo ha annunciato
Amadeus al Tg1 delle 13.30. "Mercoledì 8 febbraio faranno
ballare e impazzire il teatro Ariston e tutti i telespettatori a
casa", ha detto il direttore artistico. (ANSA).
Amadeus, i Black Eyed Peas superospiti a Sanremo
La boy band hip hop l'8 febbraio
(ANSA) - ROMA, 15 GEN - I Black Eyed Peas, la boy band hip
hop statunitense, superospiti a Sanremo: lo ha annunciato
Amadeus al Tg1 delle 13.30. "Mercoledì 8 febbraio faranno
ballare e impazzire il teatro Ariston e tutti i telespettatori a
casa", ha detto il direttore artistico. (ANSA).