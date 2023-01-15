Edizioni
Liguria
  3. Amadeus, i Black Eyed Peas superospiti a Sanremo

Amadeus, i Black Eyed Peas superospiti a Sanremo

La boy band hip hop l'8 febbraio

Redazione ANSA ROMA News

(ANSA) - ROMA, 15 GEN - I Black Eyed Peas, la boy band hip hop statunitense, superospiti a Sanremo: lo ha annunciato Amadeus al Tg1 delle 13.30. "Mercoledì 8 febbraio faranno ballare e impazzire il teatro Ariston e tutti i telespettatori a casa", ha detto il direttore artistico. (ANSA).
   

        RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA © Copyright ANSA
