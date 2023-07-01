Traces of first stars in gas clouds

Se hai scelto di non accettare i cookie di profilazione e tracciamento, puoi aderire all’abbonamento "Consentless" a un costo molto accessibile, oppure scegliere un altro abbonamento per accedere ad ANSA.it.

Ti invitiamo a leggere le Condizioni Generali di Servizio, la Cookie Policy e l'Informativa Privacy.

ABBONAMENTO CONSENTLESS

Puoi leggere tutti i titoli di ANSA.it
e 10 contenuti ogni 30 giorni
a €16,99/anno

  • Servizio equivalente a quello accessibile prestando il consenso ai cookie di profilazione pubblicitaria e tracciamento
  • Durata annuale (senza rinnovo automatico)
  • Un pop-up ti avvertirà che hai raggiunto i contenuti consentiti in 30 giorni (potrai continuare a vedere tutti i titoli del sito, ma per aprire altri contenuti dovrai attendere il successivo periodo di 30 giorni)
  • Pubblicità presente ma non profilata o gestibile mediante il pannello delle preferenze
  • Iscrizione alle Newsletter tematiche curate dalle redazioni ANSA.
ALTRI ABBONAMENTI


Per accedere senza limiti a tutti i contenuti di ANSA.it

Scegli il piano di abbonamento più adatto alle tue esigenze.

Se hai cambiato idea e non ti vuoi abbonare, puoi sempre esprimere il tuo consenso ai cookie di profilazione e tracciamento per leggere tutti i titoli di ANSA.it e 10 contenuti ogni 30 giorni (servizio base):

ACCETTA I COOKIE E CONTINUA

Se accetti tutti i cookie di profilazione pubblicitaria e di tracciamento, noi e terze parti selezionate utilizzeremo cookie e tecnologie simili per raccogliere ed elaborare i tuoi dati personali e fornirti annunci e contenuti personalizzati, valutare l’interazione con annunci e contenuti, effettuare ricerche di mercato, migliorare i prodotti e i servizi.Per maggiori informazioni accedi alla Cookie Policy e all'Informativa Privacy.

Per maggiori informazioni sui servizi di ANSA.it, puoi consultare le nostre risposte alle domande più frequenti, oppure contattarci inviando una mail a register@ansa.it o telefonando al numero verde 800 938 881. Il servizio di assistenza clienti è attivo dal lunedì al venerdì dalle ore 09.00 alle ore 18:30, il sabato dalle ore 09:00 alle ore 14:00.

S&TEnglish

Traces of first stars in gas clouds

Observed in the distant universe

Redazione ANSA

Traces left from the explosion of the first stars in the universe have been seen in clouds of gas dating back to 11 billion years ago, when the universe was still very young. The study, published in The Astrophysical Journal, was conducted by the Paris Observatory, the University of Florence and Italy’s National Astrophysics Institute (INAF), and is based on data from the Very Large Telescope (VLT) of the European Southern Observatory (ESO), in Chile.

“For the first time ever we are able to identify, in very distant clouds of diffused gas, the chemical traces of the explosions of the first stars, those which were formed after the Big Bang", says the lead author of the study, Andrea Saccardi, a doctoral student at the Paris Observatory.

In order to seek the tell-tale sign of the first stars that formed from the primordial gas, the team studied for the first time the chemical composition of diffused gas clouds, iron-poor and distant. It was possible to do so thanks to a very strong light source behind the clouds: quasars, very far-off galaxies that house supermassive black holes in an active phase. The extremely powerful light of the quasars, travelling through the universe, passed through the gas clouds, and it was modified by the different chemical substances present in them. These traces were detected by the X-shooter spectrograph of the ESO’s VLT.

RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA © Copyright ANSA

sezionidelsito

Scienza&Tecnica

P.I. IT00876481003 - © Copyright ANSA - Tutti i diritti riservati

Modifica consenso Cookie