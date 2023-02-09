(ANSA) - BRUXELLES, 09 FEB -
EMBED START Image {id: "editor_0"}
epa10456438 European Council President Charles Michel (L)
and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky walk at the start of
a special meeting of the European Council in Brussels, Belgium,
09 February 2023. EU leaders will meet in Brussels on 09 and 10
February for a summit to discuss Russia's invasion in Ukraine,
the EU's economy and competitiveness, and its migration policy.
EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET
EMBED END Image {id: "editor_0"}
"Abbiamo intercettato i piani della Russia per distruggere la
Moldavia, per spezzare la democrazia moldava e stabilire il
controllo sul Paese: appena lo abbiamo intercettato ho avvisato
la presidente Maia Sandu e sono sicuro che voi avreste fatto lo
stesso". Lo ha detto Volodymyr Zelensky parlando al Consiglio
Europeo. "Non sappiamo se Mosca avesse dato l'ok ad eseguire
quel piano, che era molto simile a quello messo in campo per
l'Ucraina", ha aggiunto. (ANSA).
Zelensky all'Ue, 'Mosca voleva occupare la Moldavia'
'Abbiamo intercettato il piano e abbiamo avvisato Chisinau'
(ANSA) - BRUXELLES, 09 FEB -
EMBED START Image {id: "editor_0"}
epa10456438 European Council President Charles Michel (L)
and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky walk at the start of
a special meeting of the European Council in Brussels, Belgium,
09 February 2023. EU leaders will meet in Brussels on 09 and 10
February for a summit to discuss Russia's invasion in Ukraine,
the EU's economy and competitiveness, and its migration policy.
EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET
EMBED END Image {id: "editor_0"}
"Abbiamo intercettato i piani della Russia per distruggere la
Moldavia, per spezzare la democrazia moldava e stabilire il
controllo sul Paese: appena lo abbiamo intercettato ho avvisato
la presidente Maia Sandu e sono sicuro che voi avreste fatto lo
stesso". Lo ha detto Volodymyr Zelensky parlando al Consiglio
Europeo. "Non sappiamo se Mosca avesse dato l'ok ad eseguire
quel piano, che era molto simile a quello messo in campo per
l'Ucraina", ha aggiunto. (ANSA).