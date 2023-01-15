Edizioni
Ultima Ora
  1. ANSA.it
  2. Ultima Ora
  3. Amadeus, i Black Eyed Peas superospiti a Sanremo

Amadeus, i Black Eyed Peas superospiti a Sanremo

La boy band hip hop l'8 febbraio

Redazione ANSA ROMA
News

(ANSA) - ROMA, 15 GEN - I Black Eyed Peas, la boy band hip hop statunitense, superospiti a Sanremo: lo ha annunciato Amadeus al Tg1 delle 13.30. "Mercoledì 8 febbraio faranno ballare e impazzire il teatro Ariston e tutti i telespettatori a casa", ha detto il direttore artistico. (ANSA).
   

        RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA © Copyright ANSA
        Condividi

        Video ANSA

        VideoMilano, imbrattato
        15 gennaio, 13:34

        Milano, imbrattato "Il Dito" di Cattelan: le operazioni di pulizia

        tutti i video

        Ultima ora

        1. 13:59

          Amadeus, Francini ed Egonu co-conduttrici a Sanremo

        2. 13:56

          Amadeus, i Black Eyed Peas superospiti a Sanremo

        3. 13:22

          Regeni: Metsola, Pe non si fermerà fino a giustizia

        4. 12:44

          L'Ue condanna l'esecuzione di Akbari, 'precedente spaventoso'

        5. 12:42

          Attivisti Ultima Generazione imbrattano 'Il Dito' a Milano

        6. 12:22

          Putin, in Ucraina tutto procede come pianificato

        7. 11:48

          Attivisti Ultima Generazione imbrattano 'Il Dito' a Milano

        8. 11:16

          Palestinese ucciso in Cisgiordania, tentato assalto ai soldati

        9. 09:23

          Morte tutte le 72 persone a bordo dell'aereo caduto in Nepal

        10. 09:05

          Precipita un aereo in Nepal, almeno 40 morti

        Tutte le news
        Modifica consenso Cookie