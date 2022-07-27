Edizioni
  3. Il medico di Biden, presidente negativo al Covid

Il medico di Biden, presidente negativo al Covid

Effettuati due test

Redazione ANSA NEW YORK
(ANSA) - NEW YORK, 27 LUG - Joe Biden è negativo al Covid. Lo afferma il medico del presidente degli Stati Uniti, Kevin O'Connor, sottolineando che i due test rapidi effettuati ieri sera e oggi sono risultati negativi. (ANSA).
   

