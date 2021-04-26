(ANSA) - ROMA, 26 APR - L'Oscar per la miglior canzone
originale alla 93/a edizione dei premi va a FIGHT FOR YOU dal
film Judas and the Black Messiah; Music by H.E.R.e Dernst Emile
II; Lyric by H.E.R. e Tiara Thomas. Nessun premio a Laura
Pausini in gara per Io s'/Seen (ANSA).
Oscar: miglior canzone originale Fight for you
Per film Judas and the Black Messiah. Nessun premio a Pausini
(ANSA) - ROMA, 26 APR - L'Oscar per la miglior canzone
originale alla 93/a edizione dei premi va a FIGHT FOR YOU dal
film Judas and the Black Messiah; Music by H.E.R.e Dernst Emile
II; Lyric by H.E.R. e Tiara Thomas. Nessun premio a Laura
Pausini in gara per Io s'/Seen (ANSA).