Oscar: miglior canzone originale Fight for you

Per film Judas and the Black Messiah. Nessun premio a Pausini

Redazione ANSA ROMA
(ANSA) - ROMA, 26 APR - L'Oscar per la miglior canzone originale alla 93/a edizione dei premi va a FIGHT FOR YOU dal film Judas and the Black Messiah; Music by H.E.R.e Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. e Tiara Thomas. Nessun premio a Laura Pausini in gara per Io s'/Seen (ANSA).
   

