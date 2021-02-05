Addio a Christopher Plummer, star di "Sound of Music"

(ANSA) - NEW YORK, 05 FEB - Addio a Christopher Plummer: l'attore canadese di "Tutti Assieme Appassionatamente" ("The Sound of Music") e "All The Money of the World", e' morto nella sua casa del Connecticut a 91 anni. Plummer aveva vinto un Oscar nel 2011 per "Beginners". (ANSA).

