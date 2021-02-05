Edizioni
Ultima Ora

Addio a Christopher Plummer, star di "Sound of Music"

Attore canadese e' morto a 91 anni

Redazione ANSA NEW YORK
News

(ANSA) - NEW YORK, 05 FEB - Addio a Christopher Plummer: l'attore canadese di "Tutti Assieme Appassionatamente" ("The Sound of Music") e "All The Money of the World", e' morto nella sua casa del Connecticut a 91 anni. Plummer aveva vinto un Oscar nel 2011 per "Beginners". (ANSA).
   

      RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA © Copyright ANSA
      Condividi

      Video ANSA

      VideoAnsa Live ore 21 (ANSA)
      05 febbraio, 20:30

      Ansa Live ore 21

      tutti i video

      Ultima ora

      1. 20:29

        Corte penale Aja ha giurisdizione su territori palestinesi

      2. 20:12

        Vaccini: in Liguria Renzo Piano 'testimonial' per over 80

      3. 19:59

        Oms, 130 Paesi senza vaccini, produttori cooperino tra loro

      4. 19:57

        Oltre un mln italiani vaccinati anche con richiamo

      5. 19:52

        Vaccini: Gb rilancia, obiettivo over 50 vaccinati per maggio

      6. 19:29

        Addio a Christopher Plummer, star di "Sound of Music"

      7. 19:27

        Metalmeccanici: siglato il contratto, aumento 112 euro

      8. 19:09

        A Verona 300 soci acquistano cinema chiuso da 12 anni

      9. 19:06

        Eurostat, 400 mila morti in più nell'Ue nel 2020

      10. 19:04

        Dolomiti Superski attende l'ok, con l'Alto Adige in panchina

      Tutte le news

      Modifica consenso Cookie