Edizioni
Sport

Manchester City-Chelsea

Premier League

Redazione ANSA
Analisi

Il quadro della 35/ma giornata

  • Leicester-Newcastle ore 21
  • Leeds-Tottenham ore 13.30
  • Sheffield Utd-Crystal Palace ore 16
  • Manchester City-Chelsea ore 18.30
  • Liverpool-Southampton ore 21.15
  • Wolves-Brighton domenica ore 13
  • Aston Villa-Manchester Utd ore 15
  • West Ham-Everton ore 17.30
  • Arsenal-West Brom ore 20
  • Fulham-Burnley lunedì ore 21
07.05. 21:00
Leicester
Newcastle
-
08.05. 13:30
Leeds
Tottenham
-
08.05. 16:00
Sheffield Utd
Crystal Palace
-
08.05. 18:30
Manchester City
Chelsea
-
08.05. 21:15
Liverpool
Southampton
-
09.05. 13:00
Wolves
Brighton
-
09.05. 15:05
Aston Villa
Manchester Utd
-
09.05. 17:30
West Ham
Everton
-
09.05. 20:00
Arsenal
West Brom
-
10.05. 21:00
Fulham
Burnley
RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA © Copyright ANSA
Condividi

Video ANSA

VideoPnrr, Draghi:
27 aprile, 22:00

Pnrr, Draghi: "Da noi dipende il successo Recovery plan, che e' una scommessa dell'Europa"

tutti i video

Ultima ora

  1. 22:54

    Champions: Real Madrid-Chelsea 1-1

  2. 22:26

    Vela: Mondiali Windsurf; azzurro Camboni è argento

  3. 21:59

    Tokyo: staffetta torcia,donna più vecchia del mondo rinuncia

  4. 18:47

    Doping: ridotta a 3 mesi la squalifica al nuotatore Di Giorgio

  5. 18:39

    Juve torna al lavoro, lo staff medico valuta Chiesa

  6. 18:20

    Champions donne si rinnova,accordo Uefa-Eca scommette sul futuro

  7. 15:58

    Serie A, 8 squalificati per un turno

  8. 14:28

    Juve: Buffon posta gioia dopo gol "ripartiamo da qui"

  9. 14:18

    Insulti razzisti a Duncan, mamma dell'hater si scusa

  10. 13:49

    Nuoto: Torino avrà Centro Federale Alta Specializzazione

Tutte le news

Modifica consenso Cookie