According to EU sources a Balkan route plan soon

(ANSAmed) - BRUSSELS, 25 NOV - The European Commission "is working" on an action plan to manage migrant flows in the eastern Mediterranean (also known as the Balkan route) in a similar way to what has already been done in the Central Mediterranean and it will "present [the plan] soon". Italian news agency ANSA was given this information by well informed a source, for the occasion of Friday's extraordinary Council of Ministers of the Interior dedicated to migration in Brussels.

