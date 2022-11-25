According to EU sources a Balkan route plan soon

(ANSAmed) - BRUSSELS, 25 NOV - The European Commission "is
working" on an action plan to manage migrant flows in the
eastern Mediterranean (also known as the Balkan route) in a
similar way to what has already been done in the Central
Mediterranean and it will "present [the plan] soon". Italian
news agency ANSA was given this information by well informed a
source, for the occasion of Friday's extraordinary Council of
Ministers of the Interior dedicated to migration in Brussels.
