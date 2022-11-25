Edizioni
Mondo
  1. ANSA.it
  2. Mondo
  3. Europa
  4. According to EU sources a Balkan route plan soon

According to EU sources a Balkan route plan soon

Extraordinary Council of Ministers of the Interior on migration

Redazione ANSA
News

(ANSAmed) - BRUSSELS, 25 NOV - The European Commission "is working" on an action plan to manage migrant flows in the eastern Mediterranean (also known as the Balkan route) in a similar way to what has already been done in the Central Mediterranean and it will "present [the plan] soon". Italian news agency ANSA was given this information by well informed a source, for the occasion of Friday's extraordinary Council of Ministers of the Interior dedicated to migration in Brussels.
    (ANSAmed).
   

      RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA © Copyright ANSA
      Condividi

      Video ANSA

      VideoAnsa Live ore 18 (ANSA)
      25 novembre, 17:40

      Ansa Live ore 18

      tutti i video

      Ultima ora

      1. 17:45

        Migranti: Tunisi chiede nuovo approccio per flussi da Sahel

      2. 16:42

        According to EU sources a Balkan route plan soon

      3. 15:53

        Brasile: Bolsonaro, militanti bloccano aeroporto a San Paolo

      4. 15:50

        Migranti: Johansson, meccanismo ridistribuzione funziona

      5. 15:42

        Parigi, se l'Italia non prende navi niente ricollocamenti

      6. 14:43

        Bruni Tedeschi, il mio attore accusato di stupro ma è linciaggio

      7. 14:35

        Perù: si dimette premier, Castillo annuncia rimpasto governo

      8. 14:25

        Usa: Kanye West ci riprova, annuncia candidatura al 2024

      9. 14:21

        Kiev, 'ripristinato il 70% del fabbisogno energetico'

      10. 14:19

        Macron, non credo di essere al centro dell'inchiesta

      Tutte le news
      Modifica consenso Cookie