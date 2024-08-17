Incendio a Somerset House a Londra, 100 pompieri sul posto

Un incendio è divampato nella famosa Somerset House di Londra sullo Strand, una casa nobiliare trasformata in museo e centro per eventi culturali. Le fiamme interessano parte del tetto. Lo hanno reso noto i servizi di emergenza, aggiungendo che sono stati mobilitati circa 100 vigili del fuoco e 15 autopompe.



Somerset House is currently closed due to a fire which has broken out in one small part of the building.



All staff and public are safe and the site is closed. The London Fire Brigade arrived swiftly and we’re working very closely with them to control the spread of the fire.