Incendio a Somerset House a Londra, 100 pompieri sul posto

/ricerca/ansait/search.shtml?tag=
Mostra meno

Se hai scelto di non accettare i cookie di profilazione e tracciamento, puoi aderire all’abbonamento "Consentless" a un costo molto accessibile, oppure scegliere un altro abbonamento per accedere ad ANSA.it.

Ti invitiamo a leggere le Condizioni Generali di Servizio, la Cookie Policy e l'Informativa Privacy.

ABBONAMENTO CONSENTLESS

Puoi leggere tutti i titoli di ANSA.it
e 10 contenuti ogni 30 giorni
a €16,99/anno

  • Servizio equivalente a quello accessibile prestando il consenso ai cookie di profilazione pubblicitaria e tracciamento
  • Durata annuale (senza rinnovo automatico)
  • Un pop-up ti avvertirà che hai raggiunto i contenuti consentiti in 30 giorni (potrai continuare a vedere tutti i titoli del sito, ma per aprire altri contenuti dovrai attendere il successivo periodo di 30 giorni)
  • Pubblicità presente ma non profilata o gestibile mediante il pannello delle preferenze
  • Iscrizione alle Newsletter tematiche curate dalle redazioni ANSA.
ALTRI ABBONAMENTI


Per accedere senza limiti a tutti i contenuti di ANSA.it

Scegli il piano di abbonamento più adatto alle tue esigenze.

Se hai cambiato idea e non ti vuoi abbonare, puoi sempre esprimere il tuo consenso ai cookie di profilazione e tracciamento per leggere tutti i titoli di ANSA.it e 10 contenuti ogni 30 giorni (servizio base):

ACCETTA I COOKIE E CONTINUA

Se accetti tutti i cookie di profilazione pubblicitaria e di tracciamento, noi e 750 terze parti selezionate utilizzeremo cookie e tecnologie simili per raccogliere ed elaborare i tuoi dati personali e fornirti annunci e contenuti personalizzati, valutare l’interazione con annunci e contenuti, effettuare ricerche di mercato, migliorare i prodotti e i servizi.Per maggiori informazioni accedi alla Cookie Policy e all'Informativa Privacy.

Per maggiori informazioni sui servizi di ANSA.it, puoi consultare le nostre risposte alle domande più frequenti, oppure contattarci inviando una mail a register@ansa.it o telefonando al numero verde 800 938 881. Il servizio di assistenza clienti è attivo dal lunedì al venerdì dalle ore 09.00 alle ore 18:30, il sabato dalle ore 09:00 alle ore 14:00.

Incendio a Somerset House a Londra, 100 pompieri sul posto

Temi caldi

Incendio a Somerset House a Londra, 100 pompieri sul posto

In fiamme il tetto della casa nobiliare diventata polo culturale

ROMA, 17 agosto 2024, 15:12

Redazione ANSA

ANSACheck
Vigili del fuoco in azione a Londra in una immagine di archivio - RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

Vigili del fuoco in azione a Londra in una immagine di archivio - RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

Un incendio è divampato nella famosa Somerset House di Londra sullo Strand, una casa nobiliare trasformata in museo e centro per eventi culturali. Le fiamme interessano parte del tetto. Lo hanno reso noto i servizi di emergenza, aggiungendo che sono stati mobilitati circa 100 vigili del fuoco e 15 autopompe.
   

Riproduzione riservata © Copyright ANSA

Da non perdere

Condividi

Ultima ora di Mondo

15:14

Arrestato a Caracas l'ex deputato di Azione democratica Maroun

14:50

Maduro risponde a Machado con la 'marcia nazionale della pace'

13:43

Machado, 'il mondo scenda in piazza per un Venezuela libero'

12:57

Silli partecipa all'insediamento di Abinader a Santo Domingo

12:54

Hamas, 'parole Biden su tregua vicina sono un'illusione'

12:48

Zelensky, stiamo rafforzando le nostre posizioni nel Kursk'

09:42

Mosca, 'missili Usa usati per distruggere ponte nel Kursk'

09:39

Gaza, 'uccise 15 persone della stessa famiglia, 9 bambini'

Tutte le news

Condividi articolo

O utilizza

Video di Mondo

Ucraina, amb. Formosa presenta le credenziali a Zelensky

Beirut, raid israeliano nel sud del Libano, dieci morti

India, sciopero nazionale dei medici dopo lo stupro e l'omicidio di una collega

Hong Kong accoglie la nascita di due cuccioli di panda gigante

Algeria, Imane Khelif torna nella sua citta' natale dopo la vittoria olimpica

Sydney, al via la manifestazione mondiale dell'opposizione venezuelana

Biden: "Progressi significativi verso una tregua a Gaza"

Cisgiordania, coloni ebrei attaccano villaggio palestinese

Ultima ora In evidenza

Ultima ora

15:14

La Bce sta smaltendo i bond pandemici, ma non per l'Italia

15:14

Arrestato a Caracas l'ex deputato di Azione democratica Maroun

14:10

Da M a Tolkien, è ancora binomio bestseller-serie tv

13:43

Machado, 'il mondo scenda in piazza per un Venezuela libero'

13:20

Da Powell le indicazioni su taglio a costo del denaro in Usa

12:54

Hamas, 'parole Biden su tregua vicina sono un'illusione'

12:48

Zelensky, stiamo rafforzando le nostre posizioni nel Kursk'

12:12

Ue avanti con Green Deal, in vigore il Ripristino della natura

Tutte le news