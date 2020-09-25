Omaggio dell'Oms all'Italia, un video su Twitter

"L'Italia è stato il primo Paese occidentale ad essere stato pesantemente colpito dal Covid-19. Il governo e la comunità, a tutti i livelli, hanno reagito con forza e hanno ribaltato la traiettoria dell'epidemia con una serie di misure basate sulla scienza". Lo scrive l'Oms sul suo profilo Twitter, dove posta un video che racconta la storia dell'esperienza italiana attraverso testimonianze e immagini di repertorio dei mesi scorsi.

IL VIDEO

#Italy was the first Western country to be heavily affected by #COVID19. The government & community, across all levels, reacted strongly & turned around the trajectory of the epidemic with a series of science-based measures. This video tells the story of Italy’s experience. pic.twitter.com/ZjGNAuZnyl