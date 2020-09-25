Omaggio dell'Oms all'Italia, un video su Twitter

"Ha reagito con forza al Covid"

Redazione ANSA

 "L'Italia è stato il primo Paese occidentale ad essere stato pesantemente colpito dal Covid-19. Il governo e la comunità, a tutti i livelli, hanno reagito con forza e hanno ribaltato la traiettoria dell'epidemia con una serie di misure basate sulla scienza". Lo scrive l'Oms sul suo profilo Twitter, dove posta un video che racconta la storia dell'esperienza italiana attraverso testimonianze e immagini di repertorio dei mesi scorsi.

IL VIDEO

 

