Le sfide delle comunali, 13 i ballottaggi

Saranno 13 i ballottaggi dei capoluoghi in programma il 26 giugno, dopo la tornata elettorale di domenica scorsa. Le urne hanno dato il verdetto per altrettanti sindaci: 9 sono andati al centrodestra, a cui si può aggiungere Messina in cui ha vinto il candidato di una lista civica che fa riferimento al centrodestra. Tre i sindaci al centrosinistra. Palermo ha cambiato colore (da Cs a Cd) e Lodi ha fatto il contrario (da Cd a Cs).
Per quanto riguarda i ballottaggi, 7 vedono in testa il centrosinistra, 5 il centrodestra, uno una lista civica.
Ecco il prospetto dei 26 capoluoghi.
--------------------------------------------------------------- -
ALESSANDRIA (cd) Ballottaggio, in testa cs
- ASTI (cd) Centrodestra
- CUNEO (cs) Ballottaggio, in testa cs
- COMO (cd) Ballottaggio, in testa cs
- LODI (cd) Centrosinistra - MONZA (cd) Ballottaggio, in testa cd
- GENOVA (cd) Centrodestra
- LA SPEZIA (cd) Centrodestra
- BELLUNO (civ) Centrodestra
- PADOVA (cs) Centrosinistra
- VERONA (cd) Ballottaggio, in testa cs
- GORIZIA (cd) Ballottaggio, in testa cd
- PARMA (ex M5s) Ballottaggio, in testa cs
- PIACENZA (cd) Ballottaggio, in testa cs
- LUCCA (cs) Ballottaggio, in testa cs
- PISTOIA (cd) Centrodestra
- VITERBO (cd) Ballottaggio, in testa civica
- RIETI (cd) Centrodestra
- FROSINONE (cd) Ballottaggio, in testa cd
- L'AQUILA (cd) Centrodestra
- BARLETTA (commis.) Ballottaggio, in testa cd
- TARANTO (commis.) Centrosinistra
- CATANZARO (cd) Ballottaggio, in testa cd
- ORISTANO (cd) Centrodestra
- PALERMO (cs) Centrodestra -
MESSINA (commis.) Civico di centrodestra.