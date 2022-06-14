Le sfide delle comunali, 13 i ballottaggi

Edizioni
Politica
Al primo turno 9 sindaci al Centrodestra, a Messina civica di Centrodestra. 3 al Centrosinistra

Redazione ANSA ROMA
Saranno 13 i ballottaggi dei capoluoghi in programma il 26 giugno, dopo la tornata elettorale di domenica scorsa. Le urne hanno dato il verdetto per altrettanti sindaci: 9 sono andati al centrodestra, a cui si può aggiungere Messina in cui ha vinto il candidato di una lista civica che fa riferimento al centrodestra. Tre i sindaci al centrosinistra. Palermo ha cambiato colore (da Cs a Cd) e Lodi ha fatto il contrario (da Cd a Cs).

Per quanto riguarda i ballottaggi, 7 vedono in testa il centrosinistra, 5 il centrodestra, uno una lista civica.
   

Ecco il prospetto dei 26 capoluoghi.
ALESSANDRIA (cd) Ballottaggio, in testa cs

- ASTI (cd) Centrodestra

- CUNEO (cs) Ballottaggio, in testa cs

- COMO (cd) Ballottaggio, in testa cs

- LODI (cd) Centrosinistra - MONZA (cd) Ballottaggio, in testa cd

- GENOVA (cd) Centrodestra

- LA SPEZIA (cd) Centrodestra

- BELLUNO (civ) Centrodestra

- PADOVA (cs) Centrosinistra

- VERONA (cd) Ballottaggio, in testa cs

- GORIZIA (cd) Ballottaggio, in testa cd

- PARMA (ex M5s) Ballottaggio, in testa cs

- PIACENZA (cd) Ballottaggio, in testa cs

- LUCCA (cs) Ballottaggio, in testa cs

- PISTOIA (cd) Centrodestra

- VITERBO (cd) Ballottaggio, in testa civica

- RIETI (cd) Centrodestra

- FROSINONE (cd) Ballottaggio, in testa cd

- L'AQUILA (cd) Centrodestra

- BARLETTA (commis.) Ballottaggio, in testa cd

- TARANTO (commis.) Centrosinistra

- CATANZARO (cd) Ballottaggio, in testa cd

- ORISTANO (cd) Centrodestra

- PALERMO (cs) Centrodestra -

MESSINA (commis.) Civico di centrodestra. 
   

