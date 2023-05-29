Inventors of mRna vaccines get 2023 Feltrinelli Prize

Se hai scelto di non accettare i cookie di profilazione e tracciamento, puoi aderire all’abbonamento "Consentless" a un costo molto accessibile, oppure scegliere un altro abbonamento per accedere ad ANSA.it.

Ti invitiamo a leggere le Condizioni Generali di Servizio, la Cookie Policy e l'Informativa Privacy.

ABBONAMENTO CONSENTLESS

Puoi leggere tutti i titoli di ANSA.it
e 10 contenuti ogni 30 giorni
a €16,99/anno

  • Servizio equivalente a quello accessibile prestando il consenso ai cookie di profilazione pubblicitaria e tracciamento
  • Durata annuale (senza rinnovo automatico)
  • Un pop-up ti avvertirà che hai raggiunto i contenuti consentiti in 30 giorni (potrai continuare a vedere tutti i titoli del sito, ma per aprire altri contenuti dovrai attendere il successivo periodo di 30 giorni)
  • Pubblicità presente ma non profilata o gestibile mediante il pannello delle preferenze
  • Iscrizione alle Newsletter tematiche curate dalle redazioni ANSA.
ALTRI ABBONAMENTI


Per accedere senza limiti a tutti i contenuti di ANSA.it

Scegli il piano di abbonamento più adatto alle tue esigenze.

Se hai cambiato idea e non ti vuoi abbonare, puoi sempre esprimere il tuo consenso ai cookie di profilazione e tracciamento per leggere tutti i titoli di ANSA.it e 10 contenuti ogni 30 giorni (servizio base):

ACCETTA I COOKIE E CONTINUA

Se accetti tutti i cookie di profilazione pubblicitaria e di tracciamento, noi e terze parti selezionate utilizzeremo cookie e tecnologie simili per raccogliere ed elaborare i tuoi dati personali e fornirti annunci e contenuti personalizzati, valutare l’interazione con annunci e contenuti, effettuare ricerche di mercato, migliorare i prodotti e i servizi.Per maggiori informazioni accedi alla Cookie Policy e all'Informativa Privacy.

Per maggiori informazioni sui servizi di ANSA.it, puoi consultare le nostre risposte alle domande più frequenti, oppure contattarci inviando una mail a register@ansa.it o telefonando al numero verde 800 938 881. Il servizio di assistenza clienti è attivo dal lunedì al venerdì dalle ore 09.00 alle ore 18:30, il sabato dalle ore 09:00 alle ore 14:00.

S&TEnglish

Inventors of mRna vaccines get 2023 Feltrinelli Prize

To be awarded at Accademia dei Lincei on 23 June

Redazione ANSA

The Feltrinelli International Prize for Medicine 2023 has been awarded by the Accademia dei Lincei to Özlem Türeci and Ugur Sahin, the creators of the mRna vaccines, such as those used in the COVID-19 pandemic, the Italian academy announced. The two researchers are also co-founders of the biopharmaceutical firm BioNTech.

For Physics, the International Feltrinelli Prize goes to Ioannis (John) Iliopoulos, for proposing the existence of a new type of quark with Sheldon Glashow and Luciano Maiani. Among the young winners is robotics expert Calogero Oddo, inventor of the first robotic hand with a sense of touch. The awards ceremony is slated for 23 June in Rome, at the Accademia dei Lincei, during the ceremony closing the academic year 2022- 2023.

The two international prizes, each worth 100,000 euros, are joined by the young prizes, each worth 50,000 euros: the Bioengineering Prize goes to Oddo, of the Scuola Superiore Sant'Anna in Pisa; the Environmental Chemistry award to Raffaele Cucciniello of the University of Salerno; and the award for Epidemiology to Michele Carugno of the University of Milan. As it has every year since 1950, the Accademia dei Lincei gives prizes dedicated to the entrepreneur Antonio Feltrinelli to those who distinguish themselves in the arts, sciences and letters. Over the years, among the recipients in physical, mathematical and natural sciences have been Albert Sabin, Luigi Cavalli Sforza and Rita Levi Montalcini.

RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA © Copyright ANSA

sezionidelsito

Scienza&Tecnica

P.I. IT00876481003 - © Copyright ANSA - Tutti i diritti riservati

Modifica consenso Cookie