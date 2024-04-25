تفعيل خطة تأمين روما فى عيد التحرير 25 أبريل

وقال المسئولون إنه سيتم إجراء عمليات تفتيش وتمشيط فى منطقة بورتا سان باولو والمناطق المجاورة حيث ستقام احتفالات التحرير.
تحتفل إيطاليا بعيد التحرير من النازية الفاشية عام 1945.
(أنسامد).
