ميلونى: 9.8 مليار يورو لتمويل 17 إتفاقية تماسك إقليمى

24 أبريل 2024, 09:10

فريق تحرير أنسا

(أنسامد) - أبريل 24 - روما - اعلنت رئيسة الوزراء الإيطالية جيورجيا ميلونى عن تقديم 9.8 مليار يورو لتمويل 17 إتفاقية تماسك إقليمى جديدة .

وأضافت فى تصريحات عقب الاجتماع الوزارى للتخطيط المشترك والتنمية المستدامة " إننا فى أخر مراحل بالنسبة لأخر اربع مناطق وهى كامبانيا وبوليا وصقلية وسردينيا لتغطية كامل التراب الوطنى".

(أنسامد).

