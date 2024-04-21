وفاة عامل في حادث عمل في منطقة ميلانو

وتعرض الشاب وهو من أصل مصري ويعمل في إحدى شركات معالجة النفايات، للسقوط تحت إحدى الماكينات لأسباب لم تعرف بعد.
ولم تنجح جهود فريق الإنقاذ في إسعافه. وتدخل رجال الإطفاء في ميلانو لانتشال جثته. (أنسامد).
