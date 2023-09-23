تعازي ميلوني والحكومة في وفاه الرئيس السابق نابوليتانو
وقالت في بيان "تعرب رئيسة الوزراء جيورجيا ميلوني عن تعازيها نيابة عن الحكومة الإيطالية في وفاة الرئيس الفخري للجمهورية جورجيو نابوليتانو".
وأضافت "قلوبنا وأعمق تعازينا للعائلة." (أنسامد).
