التزلج: دومينيك باريس ينتصر في منحدر فال جاردينا

وعبر الإيطالي خط النهاية بزمن قدره 1.59.84، متقدما على النرويجي ألكسندر كيلدي، الذي فاز على ساسلونج خمس مرات، في المركز الثاني، والأمريكي برايس برينيت في المركز الثالث. (أنسامد).
آخر الأخبار العالمية