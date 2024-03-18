رجبى: تايانى يشيد باداء الازورى بعد فوزه على ويلز

Se hai scelto di non accettare i cookie di profilazione e tracciamento, puoi aderire all’abbonamento "Consentless" a un costo molto accessibile, oppure scegliere un altro abbonamento per accedere ad ANSA.it.

Ti invitiamo a leggere le Condizioni Generali di Servizio, la Cookie Policy e l'Informativa Privacy.

ABBONAMENTO CONSENTLESS

Puoi leggere tutti i titoli di ANSA.it
e 10 contenuti ogni 30 giorni
a €16,99/anno

  • Servizio equivalente a quello accessibile prestando il consenso ai cookie di profilazione pubblicitaria e tracciamento
  • Durata annuale (senza rinnovo automatico)
  • Un pop-up ti avvertirà che hai raggiunto i contenuti consentiti in 30 giorni (potrai continuare a vedere tutti i titoli del sito, ma per aprire altri contenuti dovrai attendere il successivo periodo di 30 giorni)
  • Pubblicità presente ma non profilata o gestibile mediante il pannello delle preferenze
  • Iscrizione alle Newsletter tematiche curate dalle redazioni ANSA.
ALTRI ABBONAMENTI


Per accedere senza limiti a tutti i contenuti di ANSA.it

Scegli il piano di abbonamento più adatto alle tue esigenze.

Se hai cambiato idea e non ti vuoi abbonare, puoi sempre esprimere il tuo consenso ai cookie di profilazione e tracciamento per leggere tutti i titoli di ANSA.it e 10 contenuti ogni 30 giorni (servizio base):

ACCETTA I COOKIE E CONTINUA

Se accetti tutti i cookie di profilazione pubblicitaria e di tracciamento, noi e 750 terze parti selezionate utilizzeremo cookie e tecnologie simili per raccogliere ed elaborare i tuoi dati personali e fornirti annunci e contenuti personalizzati, valutare l’interazione con annunci e contenuti, effettuare ricerche di mercato, migliorare i prodotti e i servizi.Per maggiori informazioni accedi alla Cookie Policy e all'Informativa Privacy.

Per maggiori informazioni sui servizi di ANSA.it, puoi consultare le nostre risposte alle domande più frequenti, oppure contattarci inviando una mail a register@ansa.it o telefonando al numero verde 800 938 881. Il servizio di assistenza clienti è attivo dal lunedì al venerdì dalle ore 09.00 alle ore 18:30, il sabato dalle ore 09:00 alle ore 14:00.

رجبى: تايانى يشيد باداء الازورى بعد فوزه على ويلز

18 مارس 2024, 10:49

فريق تحرير أنسا

ANSACheck

- ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

(أنسامد) - مارس 18 - روما - اشاد نائب رئيسة الوزراء الإيطالية ووزير الخارجية الإيطالى انطونيو تايانى باداء فريق الرجبى الإيطالى بعد فوزه على فريق ويلز فى كارديف ليحقق افضل نتيجة له على الاطلاق فى البطولة التى تضم 6 دول.

وكان الفريق الإيطالى قد فاز بمباراة الاولى ضد اسكتلندا والثانية التعادل مع فرنسا .

ويعد الفوز على ويلز الثانى لايطاليا فى بطولة الامم الستة خارج ارضه. (أنسامد).

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED © Copyright ANSA

لا تفوت

شارك

آخر الأخبار العالمية

09:27

ميلونى:نعمل مع مصر على دعم خطة التنمية فى أفريقيا

16:25

توقيع الشراكة بين مصر والاتحاد الاوروبى بحضور ميلونى

جميع الأخبار

شارك المقالة

أو استخدم

آخر الأخبار العالمية

آخر الأخبار العالمية

09:27

ميلونى:نعمل مع مصر على دعم خطة التنمية فى أفريقيا

16:25

توقيع الشراكة بين مصر والاتحاد الاوروبى بحضور ميلونى