كرة القدم : إنتر يتأهل إلى نهائي كأس السوبر

وسيواجه إنتر حامل لقب كأس إيطاليا، نابولي في العاصمة السعودية يوم الاثنين بعد فوز بطل الدوري الإيطالي على فيورنتينا بنفس النتيجة يوم الخميس.
ويحاول إنتر الفوز بكأس السوبر للمرة الثالثة على التوالي.
(أنسامد).
آخر الأخبار العالمية