(ANSA) - Rome, April 23 - Italy on Monday gave Italian
citizenship to terminally ill British toddler Alfie Evans so
that he can hopefully be "immediately" moved to Italy from
Liverpool, where doctors are set to pull the plug on him, the
foreign ministry said.
"Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano and Interior Minister Marco
Minniti have granted citizenship to little Alfie," the ministry
said.
"In this way the Italian government hopes that being an Italian citizen will enable the immediate transfer of the child to Italy".
Italy gives Alfie citizenship (3)
So he can be moved to Italy
