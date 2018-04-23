Politics

Italy gives Alfie citizenship (3)

So he can be moved to Italy

Redazione ANSA Rome
News

(ANSA) - Rome, April 23 - Italy on Monday gave Italian citizenship to terminally ill British toddler Alfie Evans so that he can hopefully be "immediately" moved to Italy from Liverpool, where doctors are set to pull the plug on him, the foreign ministry said. "Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano and Interior Minister Marco Minniti have granted citizenship to little Alfie," the ministry said.
    "In this way the Italian government hopes that being an Italian citizen will enable the immediate transfer of the child to Italy".
   

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED © Copyright ANSA

LATEST NEWS

  1. 19:04

    Italy gives Alfie citizenship

  2. 19:04

    Italy gives Alfie citizenship

  3. 18:46

    Fico gets mandate for M5S-PD deal (3)

  4. 18:34

    Fico gets mandate for M5S-PD deal (2)

  5. 18:33

    United Liberation Day march at risk (4)

  6. 18:33

    United Liberation Day march at risk (4)

  7. 18:29

    Italy gives Alfie citizenship (4)

  8. 18:29

    Italy gives Alfie citizenship (4)

  9. 18:27

    Fico gets mandate for M5S-PD deal

  10. 18:24

    Fico gets mandate for M5S-PD deal (5)

All News