Italy gives Alfie citizenship (3)

(ANSA) - Rome, April 23 - Italy on Monday gave Italian citizenship to terminally ill British toddler Alfie Evans so that he can hopefully be "immediately" moved to Italy from Liverpool, where doctors are set to pull the plug on him, the foreign ministry said. "Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano and Interior Minister Marco Minniti have granted citizenship to little Alfie," the ministry said.

"In this way the Italian government hopes that being an Italian citizen will enable the immediate transfer of the child to Italy".

