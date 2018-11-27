Switzerland 4th-highest in wine drinking

(ANSA) - Rome, November 27 - Switzerland is a country where not only wine production ranks highly, but also wine consumption.

With a total of 2.7 million hectolitres, in 2018 Switzerland came in fourth place in the worldwide classification for per-capita wine consumption with 37 hectolitres, according to a report by the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV).

Standouts on the podium include Portugal (58.8 litres), France (50.7 litres), and Italy (44 litres).

Switzerland is a country with a historical passion for the quality of Made in Italy products.

"If Switzerland is in fourth place for Italian wine exports, slightly down in 2018 compared to last year, Valpolicella wines, led by Amarone della Valpolicella, are still doing well thanks to the Swiss end consumer who looks for quality before price," said Valpolicella Wine Consortium Director Olga Bussinello, citing figures from Wine Monitor for Vinitaly.

Regarding production, Switzerland has about 15,000 hectares of vineyards, which represent just 0.2% of worldwide vineyard surface area, but play an essential cultural, social, geographic and economic role for the country.

Although Switzerland is not known for its wines, which are mainly consumed locally, the country has at least 40 native grape varieties, the most well-known of which include Pinot Nero and Chasselas.

The latter, in particular, makes up 40% of vineyard surface area and is hidden under the name Fendant in the Valais and Gutedel in the Basel region.

