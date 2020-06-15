'Non è nero contro bianco', da Londra l'immagine simbolo

Arriva da Londra l'immagine di un uomo, bianco, soccorso da un uomo, nero, dopo essere stato picchiato negli scontri tra manifestanti a sostegno del movimento Black Lives Matter e oppositori nel centro di Londra il 13 giugno, nell'ambito delle proteste dopo l'uccisione di George Floyd. Il 'soccorritore', Patrick Hutchinson, su Instagram scrive: 'Abbiamo salvato una vita oggi. Non è nero contro bianco, tutti contro i razzisti'
We saved a life today @arkprotection. It’s not black v white it everyone v the racists! We had each other’s back and protected those who needed us. Shout out to the mandem @gogopierre @mrpain @chin82 @leesonstuff ——————————— #enoughisenough #blacklivesmatter #blm #justiceforgeorgefloyd #blackmamba #blackexcellence juju