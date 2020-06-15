Edizioni
  • 'Non è nero contro bianco', da Londra l'immagine simbolo

'Non è nero contro bianco', da Londra l'immagine simbolo

Il manifestante anti-razzismo che aiuta l'estremista di destra durante gli scontri

Redazione ANSA
News

Arriva da Londra l'immagine di un uomo, bianco, soccorso da un uomo, nero, dopo essere stato picchiato negli scontri tra manifestanti a sostegno del movimento Black Lives Matter e oppositori nel centro di Londra il 13 giugno, nell'ambito delle proteste dopo l'uccisione di George Floyd. Il 'soccorritore', Patrick Hutchinson, su Instagram scrive: 'Abbiamo salvato una vita oggi. Non è nero contro bianco, tutti contro i razzisti'

