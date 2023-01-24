Edizioni
Oscar: le cinque attrici in nomination

Blanchett, Yeoh, de Armas, Riseborough e Williams

Redazione ANSA ROMA
(ANSA) - ROMA, 24 GEN - Cate Blanchett per Tár, Michelle Yeoh per Everything Everywhere All at Once, Ana de Armas per Blonde, Andrea Riseborough per To Leslie e Michelle Williams per The Fabelmans sono le candidate all'Oscar per la migliore attrice protagonista dell'edizione 2023. La cerimonia di premiazione il 12 marzo a Los Angeles. (ANSA).
   

      RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA © Copyright ANSA
