(ANSA) - ROMA, 24 GEN - Cate Blanchett per Tár, Michelle Yeoh
per Everything Everywhere All at Once,
Ana de Armas per Blonde, Andrea Riseborough per To Leslie e
Michelle Williams per The Fabelmans sono le candidate all'Oscar
per la migliore attrice protagonista dell'edizione 2023. La
cerimonia di premiazione il 12 marzo a Los Angeles. (ANSA).
Oscar: le cinque attrici in nomination
Blanchett, Yeoh, de Armas, Riseborough e Williams
