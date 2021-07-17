(ANSA) - CANNES, 17 LUG - Il premio per la migliore
interpretazione femminile al 74/o festival di Cannes va
all'attrice norvegese Renate Reinsve per il film The Worst
person in the world (Julie en 12 chapitres) di Joachim Trier.
(ANSA).
Cannes: migliore attrice Renate Reinsve
Per The Worst person in the world di Trier
