Cannes: migliore attrice Renate Reinsve

Per The Worst person in the world di Trier

Redazione ANSA CANNES
(ANSA) - CANNES, 17 LUG - Il premio per la migliore interpretazione femminile al 74/o festival di Cannes va all'attrice norvegese Renate Reinsve per il film The Worst person in the world (Julie en 12 chapitres) di Joachim Trier.
