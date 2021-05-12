Cala il sipario sull'Ellen DeGeneres Show, chiude nel 2022

(ANSA) - NEW YORK, 12 MAG - Dopo quasi 20 anni cala il sipario su Ellen DeGeneres Show. Lo ha annunciato la stessa Ellen DeGeneres durante un'intervista a Hollywood Reporter. Il popolare talk show dovrebbe chiudere dopo la fine della 19/a stagione nel 2022.

"Se sei una persona creativa - ha spiegato la DeGeneres - devi essere costantemente messa alla prova e per quanto lo show sia fantastico e divertente, non rappresenta più una sfida per me". Alla fine dello show, la conduttrice televisiva e comica avrà totalizzato oltre tremila puntate e intervistato circa 2400 celebrity. (ANSA).

