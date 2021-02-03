(ANSA) - NEW YORK, 03 FEB - Candidatura postuma per
Chadwick Boseman per "Ma Rainy's Black Bottom". L'attore
afro-americano scomparso qualche mese fa e' stato nominato per
un Golden Globe con Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Anthony Hopkins
(The Father), Gary Oldman (Mank) e Tahar Rahim (The
Mauritanian). (ANSA).
Golden Globes: candidatura postuma per Chadwick Boseman
Attore premiato per Ma Rainy's Black Bottom
