Golden Globes: candidatura postuma per Chadwick Boseman

Candidatura postuma per Chadwick Boseman per "Ma Rainy's Black Bottom". L'attore afro-americano scomparso qualche mese fa e' stato nominato per un Golden Globe con Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Anthony Hopkins (The Father), Gary Oldman (Mank) e Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian).


