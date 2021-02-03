Edizioni
Golden Globes: candidatura postuma per Chadwick Boseman

Attore premiato per Ma Rainy's Black Bottom

Redazione ANSA NEW YORK
(ANSA) - NEW YORK, 03 FEB - Candidatura postuma per Chadwick Boseman per "Ma Rainy's Black Bottom". L'attore afro-americano scomparso qualche mese fa e' stato nominato per un Golden Globe con Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Anthony Hopkins (The Father), Gary Oldman (Mank) e Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian). (ANSA).
   

